Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,330.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 12,904,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,267. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

