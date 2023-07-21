Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $35,986.83 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,941.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,051 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $13,810.14.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

