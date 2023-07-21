Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Sells $2,338,500.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,535,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 133 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,310.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Thomas William Burns sold 13,440 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $952,492.80.

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas William Burns sold 26,400 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,064.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $351,990.54.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,881,793.90.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $80.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

