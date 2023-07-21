Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$19,110.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Raffi Babikian sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$19,110.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.