Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,067,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,393,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,242,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,876. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

