Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64.

Upstart Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $54.17. 8,755,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

