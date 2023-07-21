Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,203,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

