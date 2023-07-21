Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Down 3.2%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.09 and last traded at $131.72. Approximately 42,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 133,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.11.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

