InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 11.7% in June

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 931,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.21. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

