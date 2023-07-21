International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Bank of America

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.1 %

IBM opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.