International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IP. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 975.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in International Paper by 104.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

