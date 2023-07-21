Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.48.

Shares of ISRG opened at $347.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

