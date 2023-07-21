Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.33. 20,350,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,522,887. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.