Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Trimmed by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 125,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,591. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

