Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,957. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

