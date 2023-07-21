Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 417,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,721. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.