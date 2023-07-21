Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.72. The stock had a trading volume of 478,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

