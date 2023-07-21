Investments & Financial Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,472. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

