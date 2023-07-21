Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,415 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the typical volume of 1,180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,721. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $342,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $118,879,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $108,711,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,228,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

