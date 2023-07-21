Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,467. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.