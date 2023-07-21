Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,467. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

