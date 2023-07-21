iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 106,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,939. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

