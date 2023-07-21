iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,495. The stock has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $458.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

