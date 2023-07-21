iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.56. The stock had a trading volume of 782,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $458.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

