iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,134,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 610,369 shares.The stock last traded at $80.67 and had previously closed at $80.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

