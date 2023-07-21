iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 323,850.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.55. 19,102,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

