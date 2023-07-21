iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,806,000 after buying an additional 279,142 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,494,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS QUAL traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $137.80. 14,983,952 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.