iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.30. 304,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

