iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

