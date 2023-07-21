J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

