Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $903,000 Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. 202,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

