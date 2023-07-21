Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,911 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. 341,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

