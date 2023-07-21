Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,986,033. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

