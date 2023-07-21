Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $416.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,250. The company has a market capitalization of $316.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $419.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

