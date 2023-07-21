Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 729 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 106,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

