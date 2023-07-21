Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,308 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $61,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,923,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

