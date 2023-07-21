Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after purchasing an additional 146,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after purchasing an additional 325,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.82. 1,199,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,683. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.