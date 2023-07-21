Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $289,110.38 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.69 million and $289,110.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,951.64 or 0.99998650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00860159 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $300,663.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.