JMP Securities Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $140.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

