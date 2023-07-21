JNBA Financial Advisors Has $154,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

