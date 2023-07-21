JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 232,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 29.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 213.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 195.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.