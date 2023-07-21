Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 45,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,667. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Joby Aviation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 41.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 951,467 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.