Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Issue $1.19 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

