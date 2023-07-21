JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $67.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.92.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

