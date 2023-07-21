JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.77) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($30.47) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($30.20) to GBX 2,450 ($32.03) in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $29.08 on Monday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
