JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,823 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.90. 1,776,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

