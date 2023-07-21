Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of KARO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

