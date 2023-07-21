Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (KVACU)

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. (KVACU) is planning to raise $130 million in an IPO on Tuesday, July 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 13,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $169 million.

EF Hutton and Brookline Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is the first SPAC IPO filing of 2023. Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. intends to offer 13.0 million units at $10.00 each to raise $130 million,Â according to an S-1 filing dated Feb. 9, 2023. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one redeemable warrant to buy one share. Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. filed an S-1/A dated March 20, 2023, in which it disclosed its proposed symbol – KVACU – for its SPAC IPO. This is a NASDAQ listing.) We currently intend to focus on sourcing opportunities that are in biotechnology, consumer goods or agriculture, evaluated based on sustainability and environmental, social, and corporate governance (â€śESGâ€ť) imperatives. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands)Â We will primarily seek to acquire a target company with a total enterprise value not exceeding $1Â billion. Kenneth K.C. Wong and Jason Wong are our founders. Our sponsor isÂ KVC Sponsor LLC, founded by Keen Vision Capital (BVI) Limited (â€śKVCâ€ť) and Jason Wong. Keen Vision Capital (BVI) Limited is a single-familyÂ office firm founded by Kenneth Wong and solely involved in private equity investments. Jason Wong has been dealing in private equity for several decades.. Kenneth Wong began his career in corporate finance as an intern at Morgan Stanley from July 1994 to December 1994. From September 1995 to February 2000, he was a corporate finance associate and later an associate director in the corporate finance division of SBC Warburg (later renamed UBS Investment Bank). While he was with SBC Warburg, he was the buy-side financial advisor in a $38 billion acquisition, which was then the largest M&A transaction in Asia. From September 2001 to September 2002, he was a direct investment associate at AIG Investment Corp., focusing on emerging markets and health care/pharmaceuticals. Between October 2002 and August 2008, Kenneth Wong was the CFO of Shanghai-listedÂ Topsun Science and Technology Company Limited (SH600771). He was one of the youngest CFOs of a listed company in China at the time. Kenneth Wong was later promoted to senior vice president of the Topsun Group, then one of the largest non-state-ownedÂ pharmaceutical enterprises in China. In that role, he was responsible for its strategy and global alliances. He oversaw acquisitions of two national pharmaceutical companies, Yunnan Baiyao Group Company Limited and Shanxi Guangyuyuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Company Limited. In 2007, Kenneth Wong successfully packaged the groupâ€™s assets and disposed of Qidong Gaitianli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which included national renowned brands such as White and Black, to the Bayer Group in Germany. With a total consideration of RMB1.3Â billion, this transaction became the first major cross-borderÂ M&A deal in the Chinese pharmaceutical industry. It was also then one of the largest transactions in Chinaâ€™s private sector.Â With those accomplishments under his belt, Kenneth Wong went on to establish Keen Vision International Limited (â€śKVIâ€ť) in 2008, which specializes in operational management and private equity (â€śPEâ€ť) investments. Keen Vision Capital (KVC) was established as a whollyÂ ownedÂ subsidiary of KVI in 2011, with the purpose of focusing on minority PE investments in companies with the potential to be listed within 24 to 30Â months.Â Kenneth Wong is the chairman and CEO of KVI and KVC. He is also the viceÂ chairmanÂ of Medera Inc., a clinical biotechnology company focusing on the development of next-generationÂ therapeutics for difficult-to-treatÂ and incurable diseases. Medera capitalizes on the worldâ€™s first human â€śmini-Heartâ€ť technology and further extends it to include other mini-organsÂ to form a unique and comprehensive â€śmini-Lifeâ€ť platform for revolutionary disease modelling and drug discovery. Using this pioneering technology platform, Medera has developed one of the worldâ€™s largest gene and cell therapeutic pipelines for cardiovascular diseases with an extensive catalogue of therapeutic vectors. We believe Kenneth Wongâ€™s entrepreneurial vision, together with his extensive experience in business operations and expertise in corporate finance, will contribute tremendously to a timely and successful business combination of Keen Vision Acquisition Corp., thus optimizing returns for our investors. Jason Wong is a pioneer of Asian SPAC listing in the UnitedÂ States, with over 25Â years of experience in fund management and capital markets investment in the Asia Pacific. He is also a seasoned SPAC expert, having sponsored or been on the management team of multiple SPACs since 2014. Jason Wong is the chairman and CEO of Norwich Investment Limited, the sponsor of a NASDAQ-listedÂ SPAC, Tottenham AcquisitionÂ I Limited, which merged with Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. in DecemberÂ 2020. He is also the sole director and CEO of Ace Global Investment Limited, the sponsor of Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited, a SPAC listed on NASDAQ (ACBA), which announced its merger with LE Worldwide Limited in December 2022; and the sole manager of Soul Venture Partners, LLC, the sponsor of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited, a SPAC listed on NASDAQ ( IGTA). Jason Wong also served as an independent director of DT Asia Investment Limited, a SPAC previously listed on NASDAQ, which consummated its business combination in July 2016 with China Lending Group (subsequently renamed Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. and now trading on the OTCQB Market). Jason Wong is a founding partner and an investment committee member of both Whiz Partners Asia Limited, a PE fund dedicated to investing in small to medium tech companies in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as Sony China Hero Fund, the first console game fund in China. We believe Jason Wong will be invaluable to KVC Sponsor LLC with his strong SPAC track record and expertise in identifying, evaluating and executing targets. Jason Wong will not be a member of the board, nor will he have any voting capacity on our behalf and as such will not be subjected to the fiduciary requirements to which our board members are subjected. **Note: In addition to the 3,737,500 insider shares issued to our sponsor, KVC Sponsor LLC, our sponsor has committed to purchase from us an aggregate of 647,700Â units (or up to 715,950Â units if the underwriterâ€™s over-allotmentÂ option is exercised in full) or â€śprivate unitsâ€ť, at $10.00 per private unit for a total purchase price of $6,477,000 (or $7,159,500, if the underwriterâ€™s over-allotmentÂ option is exercised in full). These purchases will take place on a private placement basis simultaneous with the consummation of this offering. Each private unit shall consist of one ordinary share and one private warrant exercisable to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per full share. “.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 37 Greenbriar Drive Summit, New Jersey 07901 and can be reached via phone at (203) 609-1394.

