Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

