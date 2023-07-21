Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.