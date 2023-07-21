Key Financial Inc Buys 2,369 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

PFE traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 7,283,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,140,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

